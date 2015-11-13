Meanwhile, there are significant questions of fact that need to be cleared up by investigation. James Baker said in his letter to Representative Albosta that he remembers receiving a black-bound looseleaf notebook with Carter material inside from William J. Casey, then campaign manager and now C.I.A. director. Casey’s letter, brusque and brief, says he recalls nothing of the kind. Stockman recalls getting material in unbound form. At one point, Stockman said the documents were mere position papers, not in question-and-answer format. Frank Hodsoll, another former member of the debate team, remembered that they were in Q and A form. David Gergen at first could remember practically nothing at all about any documents except that they couldn’t have been important. Then he unearthed a ream or two of Carter documents, which the White House released, but then Stockman said the material he saw in 1980 might have been more detailed, rather than less. The material released by the White House mostly concerned foreign policy, but Stockman obviously used domestic papers, too. The Carter people, by the way, have repeatedly claimed that they prepared one and only one briefing book for the debate, but obviously that’s not entirely true either, in view of the variety of documents that have turned up. There is also a basic difference of opinion about what constitutes as “strategic” document. The Reaganites pretend a 300-page notebook is too detailed to be vital, but they have a President who likes to be briefed briefly; Carter was a detail man.

There is one more reason for a thorough probe: to settle the doubts and unrest affecting the Reagan White House.

Inside the White House, there seems to be both fear and hope that Debategate will not “go away.” The fear lies among those close to Casey, Baker, Stockman, and Gergen, who do not know hoe much trouble the case will — or should — cause to their friends. The hope lies with ideological and bureaucratic rivals of the four principals, who seem to enjoy the prospect of their suffering, even their resignation. For example, White House counselor Edwin Meese joked to reporters aboard Air Force One that “Gergen is not a crook,” slashing at the flesh of someone Meese obviously feels did him damage in previous White House struggles. White House aides who don’t like Casey leaked to Lou Cannon of The Washington Post a devastating account of how the C.I.A. director mumbled his way through a lecture on protecting classified information — and proceeded to reveal some to officials not authorized to receive it. The column also revealed jokes making the rounds in the White House, including one that if Casey had received the Carter book, he would have placed it in a blind trust — a reference to Casey’s failure to stop playing the stock market even though he has access to sensitive economic intelligence.

Other White House aides report encountering “dead silence in the corridors” about Debategate, not even mystified whispers. Stockman, Gergen, and Baker are said to have spent some considerable time preparing their letters for Albosta, some of it in collaboration with White House counsel Fred Fielding and his deputy, Richard Hauser. None of the three has hired a personal lawyer.

One administration aide who is close to the White House actor and had a key role in the campaign said it’s his impression that the presence of the briefing book was purposely kept secret by the debate coordinating team. “It never came up at the 8 a.m. senior staff meeting in the campaign, which tended to last half of every morning. Everything got discussed at those meetings, which says to me not that this was too unimportant to mention, but that people were keeping it secret. Getting a briefing book from the other campaign is not trivial. It was naïve and stupid to think that it could be kept secret. Those involved should have understood the danger and sent the book back. How could they not suspect that this was some kind of setup by the Democrats?"

This official thinks that his colleagues’ pleas of failed memory “is what a good lawyer suggests as a defense to a guilty client.” He recommends that “everyone come clean now, before the press and the Democrats have a field day and it hurts the President.” If necessary, he says, they should resign. “All of us are expendable,” he said.

Other White House aides say such talk is preposterous because no illegality or unethical behavior has been demonstrated. But this argument requires a resort to high legal technicality and utter belief in the story told by Reagan officials. The argument goes that the document dealt with policy positions, not high strategy, and was worked on by a hundred or more Carter Administration employees, including secretaries. Even reporters could have obtained it under the Freedom of Information Act, according to one high-ranking official, so its transfer would not be a crime unless it was procured. Since there is no evidence of that, this official said, there is no cause for the Justice Department to open a full-scale investigation.

Why not demand an investigation to clear matters up? This official said, “That gives credibility to something, which we’re reluctant to do, but maybe we’ll do because we are forced to do it.” But if that is the tack this Administration takes, doing only what it is forced to do, that will be the undoing of its credibility.

This article originally ran in the July 18, 1983 issue of the magazine.