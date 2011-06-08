Risk Factor

For Republicans, do the benefits of fanaticism outweigh the costs?

Remember when Democrats swept the 2006 elections, then stormed into Washington demanding national health care reform and the repeal of President Bush’s upper-bracket tax cuts as a condition for keeping the government open? Right, me neither. Yet somehow the Republicans, controlling just one house of Congress—unlike the two held by Democrats in 2007—have completely seized control of the political agenda. President Obama has given up even on seating well-qualified nominees in his administration, let alone advancing his own policy preferences. The only question is not whether but how far Republicans will yank the direction of government their way. This is not a complaint—at least not a complaint against Republicans, who have demonstrated an admirable willingness to accept risk in order to achieve their goals. The point is merely that the two parties now operate in completely different ways.

A spate of recent budget votes in Congress underscores the radically different levels of political risk-aversion between Democrats and Republicans. In the House, Republicans voted for Paul Ryan’s budget, even with massively unpopular features that include a huge tax cut for the affluent along with a plan to privatize and then slash the value of Medicare. More shocking still, they did this despite knowing that it stood no chance of becoming law in this session of Congress.

You know what happened next: Democrats made the Ryan plan the centerpiece of a special election in upstate New York and used it to win a normally Republican district. Then they brought the bill up in the Senate in order to force Republicans to take a position on it. All but five voted in favor—again even though there was no chance that such an unpopular vote would become law. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats had to vote on Obama’s budget. The Obama plan, while not completely lacking for raw material that could be mined and processed into attack ads, steered a far more popular path by avoiding major entitlement cuts or middle-class tax hikes. How many Democrats voted for it? Zero.

For Senate Democrats, the idea of casting an unpopular vote that won’t result in a bill-signing is beyond preposterous. Democrats in Congress need to have their arms twisted even to vote for controversial bills that would become law. Republicans, on the other hand, want to shift the terms of the debate and will gladly lose seats to do it. Both parties have succeeded at their goals.