Pawlenty And the Return To Bushism

One thing that Tim Pawlenty's economic plan demonstrates is that the response to public rejection of the Paul Ryan approach -- big regressive tax cuts plus eviscerating the social safety net -- isn't to move back toward the center. It's simply to get really vague about spending cuts.

The party's approach under George W. Bush was to push for huge, regressive tax cuts that implied future cuts to entitlement programs, but refusing to acknowledge the trade-offs. Ryan's plan carries out those trade-offs, though Ryan furiously soft-peddles the impact of the cuts. That's proven wildly unpopular.

So we have Pawlenty reverting to the Bush approach. He's fairly specific about the tax goodies -- he plans to lower rates and eliminate all taxation of capital income and estates, narrowing the tax base to a pure wage tax. He deals with the spending problem with hilariously vague hand-waving about Google, ignoring entirely the rising health care issue, and promising wildly implausible economic growth. (Think about it -- if lowering rates and eliminating taxes on estates, capital gains and dividends would produce massive growth benefits, why didn't Bush's lower rates on all income plus estate gifts, capital gains and dividends produce at least somewhat impressive results? Bush implemented a weaker version of Pawlenty's plan and the result was much slower growth than under Bill Clinton.)