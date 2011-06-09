English Breakfast

That unrest prompted the TaxPayers’ Alliance, UKIP, and others to organize their “Rally Against Debt.” The protest took place in Westminster on a Saturday in mid-May. The TaxPayers’ Alliance had vowed to send over its truck-mounted national-debt clock for the occasion, and although some news outlets reported sightings, I never saw it. Instead, under soft gray clouds, a few hundred people gathered in a pen of police barriers across the road from the House of Commons. They held placards above their heads: “STOP SPENDING MONEY WE DON’T HAVE,” “THERE IS NO ALTERNATIVE” (a saying of Margaret Thatcher’s), and “LEARN TO BUDGET!!” One of the dozen or so police officers assigned to control the protest stood nearby, watching calmly. “I’m pretty sure we can handle it,” he said.

While attendees ranged from passionate to a bit more ironic (one touted the slogan “‘MAKE TEA, NOT ANGER,’ OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT”), most seemed to acknowledge that their side of the economic argument had essentially already prevailed in the U.K.—where David Cameron has imposed rather severe fiscal austerity measures. “This is a very British rally,” said Stephen Sobey, a Conservative Party activist, who had crossed the Atlantic in 2008 to volunteer for the McCain-Palin campaign. “We are essentially pushing for more of the status quo.”

Perhaps because the protesters were already getting their way in Britain, much of the anger at the rally was directed toward the European Union. And no one personifies anti-EU anger quite like Farage, a sharp-tongued 47-year-old, who, in addition to being ukip leader, is a member of the European Parliament. Since he wants the U.K. to withdraw from the European Union, he spends most of his time in Brussels causing offense. “Just who the hell do you people think you are?” he shouted during a debate about the European debt crisis last year. This morning, though, Farage was in a good mood—snappily dressed in a blue blazer and blue tie, and laughing at the placards (“FU EU,” for example) that he particularly liked.

I asked Farage if all this could mark the beginning of a Tea Party-style movement in the U.K. “There is a pretty strong religious basis to the Tea Party,” he said, “and I would suggest that you’re witnessing a pretty irreligious lot.” Farage said he was going to get the crowd going by talking about Britain’s financial contribution to the European Union ($12.5 billion this year) and the recent rescue packages for their faltering neighbors. It’s a harangue he brings to every event, but Farage was confident the crowd would like to hear it again. “Come on,” he said, “if you go to a Tom Jones concert, you want ‘Delilah,’ don’t you?”

Soon it was time for speeches. Mark Littlewood, head of the Institute for Economic Affairs, a free-market think tank, spoke about the danger of “tax-eaters.” Farage gave his usual dire warnings. “Britain is skint, and we’ve got the courage to come out and say it!” he shouted.