Behind the banyan trees, the mansions. Behind the mansions, the

lagoon—.

In the lagoon, a mooring of sailboats.

Wind in the rigging.

Hull-slap and groan.

Where is everybody?

The sound of people playing in their pools—well ..., there

Isn’t any; the streets

Are empty—, the moon, like a moon

Jelly, beating its slow float in the not-

Quite-dark. In the gardens of the Moorings Country Club,

The lights have come on, rice paper lanterns on which are

Printed cherry blossoms. O—this un-

Starred sky. And the smell of the star

Jasmine, the fleshy, resplendent scent

Of the gardenia. Is this where I say, I

Miss you? Where I say, Father, isn’t there anything

In this evening’s long cortege of bloom, as beautiful

As it used to be?

Like the sound of a ghost ship drifting

Through fog—like a sweet-despicable

Imitation of mourning—a piteousness of doves is cooing in the

banyan trees.