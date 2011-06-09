The ‘Indignants’: Can They Save the European Left?

Last week, the main square of Barcelona was the epicenter of a vital insurgency. On the lawns of the Placa Catalunya, thousands of Europeans—most of them young—orated, ate free food, tried on free used clothing, and took advantage of free child care and yoga classes. An excellent jazz quintet played protest songs for activists and onlookers alike. In several languages, handmade signs demanded jobs, an end to political corruption, and the sacking of Felip Puig, the local official who had sent police to beat up protestors a few days before: “Puig, you have the guns, we have the people, who is stronger?” Other posters floated slogans that might have been lifted from a documentary about 1968. Inside backpackers’ tents, ad hoc “commissions,” or working groups, struggled to reach consensus on immigration, feminism, environmentalism, health care, and more.

Since mid-May, these self-described “indignados” have set up similar camps in dozens of Spanish cities. Thousands of sympathizers have taken to the streets in Paris and Athens. Taken together, this hardly amounts to a second coming of Tahrir Square. But in their defiance and vitality, the indignant ones clearly hope to create a new, fresh left. However, to produce something that endures and might lead to a better future, they will need some old-fashioned elements: a strategy, lucid goals, and institutional support. Unfortunately, the mainstream European left—who would be the natural partner in this effort—is at a historic nadir. If it does not recover, a crucial opportunity will be lost.

For pragmatic and institutional European leftists, this is the worst of times. Their parties govern just two nations – Spain and Greece, both of which are crippled by huge deficits and double-digit unemployment. They grumble, cringe, and eventually acquiesce while pensions, health benefits, and jobless pay are slashed. They seem impotent to stop the rise of charismatic xenophobes on the right—like Marine Le Pen of France’s National Front—whose working-class base used to vote for Socialists or Communists. Not since the fascist triumphs in the 1930s have the architects of the secular welfare state been so downcast and beleaguered.

Moreover, the left parties tend to be led by politicians who believe that managing the current crisis is all they can or should be doing. In Spain, Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero responded to the economic shock of 2008 by ignoring Keynesian theory and cutting back collective bargaining, reducing the pay of civil servants, freezing pensions, and increasing the retirement age from 65 to 67. “Let those who caused the crisis pay the bill,” protestors demanded. But Zapatero rejected advice that he raise taxes on the rich. Unfortunately for him, Keynes proved to be right. Since the crisis began, the unemployment rate has doubled, and faith in the left’s ability to govern has plummeted. In late May, the Socialists were drubbed in regional elections and will undoubtedly be back in the opposition after national elections take place next spring.