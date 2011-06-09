Bushie Projection Watch

A couple months ago, Karl Rove had one of his regular bouts of non-self-awareness and wrote:

Since Mr. Obama can't make an affirmative case for his re-election, he has decided to try convincing voters that Republicans are monstrous. As a result, America is likely to see the most negative re-election campaign ever mounted by a sitting president.

Now former Rove deputy Pete Wehner echoes:

Barack Obama’s re-election campaign will jettison the strategy of defending his record for a simple reason: it is indefensible. He has amassed fewer impressive achievements than even Jimmy Carter. As a result, Obama will unleash the most sustained, negative campaign by any incumbent in modern American history. The president knows it will be ugly. He also knows it will be his only hope.

Uh, right. Obviously, Obama doesn't have a lot of achievements that are going to impress Pete Wehner. Obama's major legislative achievements -- health care reform, financial reform, education reform, killing Osama bin Laden -- enjoy varying degrees of public support, but they all represent a hideous altering of the pristine perfection bequeathed to America by the Bush administration.