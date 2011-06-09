Yes, Let's Talk About Rationing

I can't stop stewing over that David Brooks column about the future of Medicare. It's not because the article itself was so awful. Like I said a few days ago, the column was (typical for Brooks) more nuanced and open-minded than most conservative articles about health care. But it also reinforced some misleading impressions about the health care debate that demand correction.

One is the right's conception of "rationing." Conservatives would have you believe that we live in a world where you get whatever health care you want, whenever you want, wherever you want -- and that the Affordable Care Act will change that, by empowering Medicare to make decisions about what to cover and what not to cover. But nothing could be farther from the truth.

Rationing is already a fixture of our health care system. It happens every time an insurer says no to a treatment. It happens every time a doctor or hospital recommends against a procedure because it doesn't seem worth the cost. And it happens every time somebody forgoes care because it's too expensive.