Republican Infighting: The Candidates Compete to Trade the Most Amusing Insults

The GOP nominating process has barely begun, but with an unfocused field and a long hill to climb, the barbs are already flying. As the presumptive frontrunner, Mitt Romney has taken most of the heat. But Palin—not even a nominee yet—has dodged her share of insults as well. TNR brings you some amusing excerpts from the expanding array of political playground fights.

Everybody beats up Romney.

The frontrunner’s biggest political liability isn’t his religion: That’s old news. Mitt Romney’s Achilles heel happens to be the biggest success of his gubernatorial career: the passage of a Massachusetts healthcare package that bears a striking resemblance to Obamacare. On the day of Romney’s candidacy announcement in New Hampshire, Sarah Palin called the plan’s individual mandate “not a good thing.” While on Iowa radio in January, the former Senator Rick Santorum cast doubt on the law’s economic viability. “Massachusetts can require you … to buy whatever they believe is in the best interest for the people to do, and it’s bankrupting Massachusetts.” Perennial candidate Ron Paul took a different tack, assailing the founder of Bain Capital for tapping “his bailed-out banker buddies” for campaign donations. Though a successful businessman himself, Herman Cain also took aim at Romney’s well-endowed coffers: “We’ve got to beat Mitt Romney’s money—not Mitt Romney,” implying that Romney himself doesn’t pose a threat—but his checkbook does.

Nobody wants to play nice with Palin.