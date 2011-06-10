The Famous Door: Blake Shelton’s Cowardly Ass

“I ain’t trying to start no fight, but I’ll finish one every time”—so crows the country star Blake Shelton in the song that won the first-ever prize for Best Web Video at the CMT Music Awards, broadcast from Nashville this Wednesday evening. Shelton is a coward, and I’m saying that not to pick a fight with him, but to defend country music fans from his award-winning song’s assault on their freedom of individual expression.



The title is “Kiss My Country Ass,” and it’s less a song than litany of cynically baiting Red State tropes and cliches. The opening lines:

Tearin’ down a dirt road, rebel flag flyin’, coon dog in the back

Truck bed loaded down with beer and a cold one in my lap

Each stanza presents more of the same kind of thing, listed like the ingredients on one of those beer cans, and the items on the song’s list—Wrangler jeans, Marlboro Reds, a gun, a flag, a daddy who fought in Vietnam—are as interesting as barley, hops, and water. Though Shelton is credited with the video hit of the song, it was originally released by the singer Rhett Akins and written by Akins with Nashville song-mill writers Dallas Davidson and Jon Stone.

For all its rebel posturing, “Kiss My Country Ass” is a play-show act of defense from a straw attack and, worse, an insult to the ideals of individual freedom that it pretends to defend. In its pandering obviousness, the song is cowardly, and the facts of its main composer’s life suggests that it might be at least a tad dishonest. Akins was a business student at the University of Georgia and worked for a while in his family’s oil distribution company before joining a theme-park show called “Music, Country Music” at a vacation spot called Fiesta Texas. The experience may have helped prepare Akins to produce diversions such as “Kiss My Country Ass,” a mechanical illusion as true to human experience a theme-park ride.