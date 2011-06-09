Newt As Greek Tragedy

This has to be the most ironic possible cause of the demise of the Gingrich campaign:

The problem was the wife. Aides to Newt Gingrich have resigned from his presidential campaign in protest of what they felt was a takeover by Callista Gingrich, the candidate’s wife since 2000.

I have always had a very low estimation of Gingrich's political, analytic, and managerial skills. But if there's one problem I had total confidence in Gingrich's ability to solve, it was how to deal with being saddled with a wife who had become a liability. It's as if Rudy Giuliani had lost because he appeared at a debate on terrorism at Ground Zero and failed to mention 9/11 even a single time.