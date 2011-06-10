Left Behind In Newt Campaign Rapture: Zell Miller

Remember Zell Miller? In 2003, he wrote a book, "A National Party No More," assailing Democrats for moving far to the left and eliminating any chance of capturing a national majority. He had a star turn delivering a high profile endorsement speech for George W. Bush at the 2004 Republican National Convention. Then things started to go sort of badly for Bush, and Miller has been laying pretty low.

Except that it turns out he's now one of the last holdouts at the Newt Gingrich presidential campaign. Here's the very last passage of an AP story about the Gingrich campaign implosion/exodus:

And not everyone was running for the hills.

"Of course I'm not leaving him," former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller, a maverick Democrat and national co-chairman of Gingrich's campaign, said in an interview. "I'm as strong for him as ever, and that's strong."

He still has his finger on the pulse of America.