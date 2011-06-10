Newtiny*: The Reader Contest

“I don’t know how other people work. To have a major breakthrough in policy, you have to be able to stop and think.” -- Newt Gingrich

Here's the contest: What policy breakthrough did Gingrich devise on his Greek island cruise? Submit your answers in the comments or via twitter with the hashtag #newtbreakthrough.

Special consideration will be given to ideas that incorporate classic Gingrich obsessions, including: alternative history, energy, outer space, dinosaurs, futurism, and distortions of the tax code. For instance, what about a tax credit for entrepreneurs to invent a time travel device that could let us go back in time and send dinosaurs to the moon, where their bodies could decompose into an abundant fuel source that we could use today?

*Credit for the term "Newtiny" goes to TNR Executive Editor Rachel Morris