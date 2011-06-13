GOP Debate Preview: Which Candidates Are the Best Debaters?

Herman Cain shocked many pundits with his performance at the first Republican debate by giving a poised showing and, according to GOP focus groups, coming out victorious. As one debate-watcher put it, “He knew exactly what needed to be done, how to outline the problem, and find a solution.” Indeed, part of Cain’s rhetorical style is to explain his points numerically, which he reinforces by counting on his fingers. So while he might be criticized for being light on substance, Cain’s easily digestible rhetoric has resonated with Tea Partiers and conservatives so far.

The Too-Many-Ideas Man

Though he hasn’t run for office since 1998, Newt Gingrich hasn’t ever really stopped debating. Indeed, he has engaged in an endless stream of public debates and forums, including facing off against John Kerry over the environment in 2007, sparring with Howard Dean on the topic of health care in 2009, and again with Dean over several issues in February of this year. But while Gingrich has plenty of practice in speaking, he’s got far less in staying consistent. He will almost surely face criticisms for his recent attack—and subsequent retraction—on the Paul Ryan budget.

The Easy Target

In his prior campaigns for president—as a Libertarian in 1988 and as an anti-war GOP candidate in 2008—Ron Paul has frequently played the role of easy punching bag for the more mainstream candidates. During an early Republican debate in 2008, for instance, then-frontrunner Rudy Giuliani scored some easy points by laying into Paul for his suggestion that the U.S. ought to reconsider its military engagements, garnering “wild applause” from the crowd for his efforts. And when Paul’s not being attacked, he is typically ignored. Even when the 2008 GOP field had narrowed to just four candidates, reports like this one were common after debates: “Mike Huckabee and Ron Paul, meanwhile, have faded into the background of this debate, struggling to break through amid the scrap between McCain and Romney.”

