Republican Candidates on YouTube: How They Fare So Far

To the list of ways the 2012 presidential campaign is not 2008, add one more: Ron Paul is not winning the YouTube primary. This season’s current front-runner is Tim Pawlenty—and the momentum belongs to Herman Cain.

As of noon last Friday, Pawlenty had amassed nearly 736,000 views on the YouTube videos he’s posted since November 2010, the most of any declared Republican presidential candidate. (Some, like Newt Gingrich, have a higher overall view-count, but they’ve been posting on YouTube for much longer; for current relevance, I’m only looking at postings made after the 2010 midterm elections.) Cain comes in second with nearly 576,000 views. Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich take the next two slots with almost 230,000 and about 225,000 views respectively. Needless to say, if presidential candidates were network TV shows, they would all be immediately canceled.

Even more intriguing than aggregate views, however, is the average number of views each candidate receives for each uploaded video. Under this standard, Cain dominates with, on average, over 23,000 views. Romney takes second place with about 14,000 average views, while Ron Paul and Tim Pawlenty fill out the top tier with 12,000 and 10,000 average views respectively (Paul’s numbers are a bit misleading because he only has one uploaded video—more on Paul in a minute).

Cain’s high average isn’t just due to one-off viral videos; he appears to have built an extremely loyal audience. Fifty-six percent of Cain’s videos since November have over 10,000 views apiece. Only 10 percent of Pawlenty’s videos meet that threshold. Cain’s three most popular videos have a combined five YouTube likes for every dislike. Pawlenty’s ratio is almost exactly one for one. Of course, at this early stage of the campaign, a high like ratio may not necessarily be a good thing, possibly indicating that many of the people who see Cain’s videos are already supporters. But, if nothing else, it illustrates an engaged and approving audience.