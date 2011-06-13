Six Sigma: Is It Taking Over the GOP?

Such outsized claims have naturally lured out the critics. Other famed consultants, like Joseph Juran, have sniffed that there’s nothing actually new about this fabled strategy, except that “They’ve adopted more flamboyant terms, like belts with different colors.” Skeptical articles in Fortune and Businessweek suggested that the Six Sigma approach was pretty good for improving manufacturing processes, but not great for innovation or the service sector. (When Home Depot’s CEO ordered his employees to go Six Sigma and obsess over data measurement and paperwork, worker morale and customer satisfaction plummeted.) Even Welch concedes in his book Jack: Straight from the Gut, that Six Sigma has its limits: “While it’s worked for many functions at NBC, it hasn’t improved our batting average in picking sitcoms.” (Gawker passes along a tale, possibly apocryphal, that Welch once ordered employees to tally up laughs on NBC’s episodes.)

So is there any reason to think Six Sigma is some miracle government cure-all? In his book, What Is Lean Six Sigma?, Michael George recounts the tale of Graham Richard, a Democrat who became mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2001. Richard enlisted a few Green Belts to figure out why the city was churning out construction permits so slowly. One key lesson learned was that crucial documents should be uploaded to a central server so that employees from different agencies could more easily share information. That seemed to help, and Fort Wayne’s permitting process sped up, but it hardly sounds revolutionary.

Or take Pawlenty himself. In 2003, one of his cabinet officials, the head of Minnesota’s Pollution Control Agency, brought in Six Sigma experts to meet with her staff. Again, the agency had been issuing permits far too slowly, and, by the time the Black Belts and Green Belts pored over the data, Politico notes, “the agency greatly accelerated its work and began issuing 70 percent of the permits within that time frame—all without layoffs or relaxing environmental standards.”

That’s impressive, but here’s a caveat. This is hardly some breathtaking secret that only Pawlenty is privy to. The EPA itself touts Minnesota’s success on a portion of its website devoted to “Lean Government.” In fact, the EPA has an entire section detailing the virtues of Six Sigma—along with a slew of other in-vogue management techniques. It’s not as if federal employees have never given any thought to how to improve government efficiency—or that once Pawlenty rolls into the White House with a few consulting buzzwords he learned second-hand, improvements will materialize like magic, and whole agencies will become significantly leaner overnight. While there’s no doubt always room to do better, a lot of this stuff is already being done.

Indeed, Pawlenty is hardly the first politician to promise that he can make government more efficient by applying some old-fashioned private-sector pixie dust. George W. Bush was the self-styled “MBA President,” and Ronald Reagan used to brag about how he implemented “more than 1,600 ... modern business practices” back when he was governor of California. Spending, as we know, still went up under both presidents. In that sense, there’s nothing new about Pawlenty’s boasts. Virtually every former governor talks about how he or she managed—poof!—to shave away waste and fraud in their state. And, it’s true, there are often some real success stories therein. But there’s no case of a politician applying these techniques and getting the sweeping savings that Six Sigma fans are now talking about. And, conversely, often fancy consultants aren't even needed to make government work better. Barack Obama seems to have resurrected FEMA, and all he did was put a guy with actual emergency-management expertise in charge of the agency, instead of (as the CEO president did) a former horse-trading lobbyist. No Black Belts needed.