After Saleh: Is Yemen’s Opposition Willing to Settle?

With Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh holed up in a Saudi hospital, Yemen has settled into a relative calm. But the situation is not so much improved as it is temporarily pacified by uncertainty. Saleh’s aides are insisting that he will return to Yemen soon; meanwhile, diplomats from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, the United States, and the European Union have swooped in to pressure Saleh, even in his hospital bed, to officially resign. Doing so would start the clock on a process of transition outlined in Yemen’s constitution, which mandates that a new presidential election be held within sixty days, or as soon as is feasible. But would this mollify the opposition?

Such a transition, if it occurs, would take place under the direction of a man about whom little is known, even in Yemen: the vice president and current interim president, Abd Rabu Mansur Hadi. A 66-year-old who was born in the former South Yemen, which was a British protectorate and later a patron state of the Soviet Union, Hadi studied military tactics in both Britain and Russia, held various leadership positions in the South Yemen Army, and served on a council to unify Yemen in 1990. During the 1994 civil war, Hadi supported Saleh over the southern rebels and was later appointed vice president, partly as a token of goodwill to southerners who were trounced in the war and partly because Hadi was seen as a non-threatening political ally. “He was never in the limelight,” says Yemeni political analyst Abdul Ghani al-Eryani. “He is well-liked, but he has not yet been tested.”

Much of Yemen’s opposition is not thrilled with the prospect of a transitional government led by Hadi. The Joint Meetings Party, the Youth Revolutionary Council, and the hundreds of thousands of unarmed protesters amassed on Yemen’s streets are opposed to the idea of essentially keeping a corrupt government in place, and they abhor the part of the deal that would grant immunity to Saleh and his family. “The Saudis and the U.S. are not interested in the objectives of our revolution,” Noah al-Wafi, a youth protest leader, told me over the phone from Taiz. “We want freedom and democracy and a new, civilian government—Hadi is not that. He is an army officer who served Saleh. Under him, nothing has changed.”

Since assuming the interim presidency, Hadi has reportedly met with both Saleh’s son, Ahmed, who has been living in the presidential palace, and Saleh’s nephews, who collectively control a powerful swath of security forces in Yemen, including the Republican Guard, the Central Security Force, and all U.S.-trained counterterrorism forces. This has not endeared Hadi to the opposition. After all, when the protest movement began in February, leaders called for not only Saleh’s ouster, but for the removal of his son and family members from positions of power as well.