Fox News And White Racial Paranoia

David Gelertner's unhinged rant in the Weekly Standard raises a lot of interesting questions, mostly centering around the apparent lack of editing at the magazine, but the most interesting of which involve race. The piece, which begins by accusing President Obama and his supporters of not loving America and ends with accusing liberals of "indescribably low and dirty attacks," makes a few telling observations about race. Gelertner celebrates "the all-but-eradication of race prejudice," which is a useful summary of conservative thought. Traditional white-on-black racism is virtually gone, confined to a few KKK whackos. But black-on-white racism, and the powerful use of unfounded accusations of anti-black racism to silence dissent, is a powerful and thriving force.

