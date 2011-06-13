Clustering for Cleantech Innovation

Matt Stepp of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation has a good post up now over at CommentVisions on speeding up the largely under-scaled, poorly structured world energy innovation system--a hobby-horse of ours here at the Metro Program.

Matt raises all the right themes: the need to pile onto STEM education; the need to build new physical infrastructure, from grid upgrades to EV charging stations; the imperative of increasing global RD&D investment by 200 to 500 percent from present levels, something we’ve been talking about for years.

But what I like best (predictably!) is Matt’s last point. Matt says that above all “we need to rapidly develop a strong public-private energy innovation system” that draws together the varied elements of the innovation system—businesses, financiers, universities, governments, trade associations, and so on—and that one way of doing that is by “promoting more public-private partnerships, collaborations, and clusters.”

Yes, exactly: Multi-party, multi-disciplinary partnerships and collaboration are central to high-velocity, 21st century innovation systems and for that reason the powerful mediating role of regions and regional industry clusters comes to the fore.