Troop Drawdown: Why We’re Asking All the Wrong Questions About Afghanistan

As the date for a long-promised drawdown in Afghanistan nears, debate is swirling. Many Democrats are urging a significant withdrawal, while most Republicans and U.S. military leaders warn that doing so will endanger recent gains. Outgoing Secretary of Defense Robert Gates has cautioned that the United States “shouldn’t let up on the gas too much.” “We’ve made a lot of headway,” he said during a recent visit to Afghanistan, “but we have a ways to go.”

But this debate misses the point. The crucial issue at stake isn’t the pace or extent of American military withdrawal from Afghanistan, but the fundamental nature of U.S. strategy. Ultimately, the current obsession with troop numbers obscures more than it reveals—postponing a badly needed reexamination of our strategy itself, especially the faulty assumptions on which it is based.

First, U.S. strategy has assumed that, without a U.S. and NATO military presence, the Taliban would rule again. But this does not stand up under careful examination. The Taliban came to power in 1996 because the warlords opposing it had little outside support and, more importantly, because Afghans did not understand just what Taliban rule would mean and thus did little to resist it. The Taliban was seen as a lesser evil than the violence and chaos of warlord rule. But Afghans are not stupid—now they know exactly what Taliban rule would mean. Even without a massive outside military presence, they would resist. The result would be that the Taliban might be able to exert control over limited parts of Afghanistan, particularly the Pashtun-dominated southern regions, but could never again regain the degree of control they had before, when they ruled all but the far north.

Second, American strategy has assumed that if the Taliban were to somehow regain control of all or part of Afghanistan, it would provide bases and sanctuary to Al Qaeda, which would be used to attack the United States. This notion is repeated often and seldom questioned. In a recent Wall Street Journal essay, for instance, Kimberly and Frederick Kagan warned that a hasty withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan would result in “likely attacks on the U.S. homeland.” This is only true if the Taliban is remarkably dumb. Before September 11, it allowed Al Qaeda to train and plot in Afghanistan because it was profoundly ignorant of American intentions and power. The United States, Taliban leaders believed, would never intervene in Afghanistan. Now they know better. If the Taliban somehow returned to power, it would face enemies enough without provoking another American intervention by giving Al Qaeda a free hand.