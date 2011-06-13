Pawlenty: Bush Tax Cuts? Never Heard Of 'Em!

The claim that revenue doubled is totally false. If you look at total revenue, it increased by 65% from 1981 through 1989. That's probably where Pawlenty got his "almost 100 percent" figure. But there are some huge problems with even that number. That number is total tax revenue, which means that the payroll tax hikes are covering up for the income tax cuts. Second, and worse still, that's a raw dollar figure, failing to account for inflation, which is a very basic no-no. Real income tax revenue increased 14% from 1981 to 1989. That's, uh, way less than 100%.

But wait! Even that increase is wildly misleading. After all, the United States is going to experience population growth and economic growth under virtually any income tax regime. Real tax revenue will grow if you keep the tax laws unchanged. (So will expenditures, for the same reason.) So to figure out what Reagan did to revenue, you need to compare it to the trend. Fortunately, Paul Krugman has done that for us:

I'm trying to think of more ways that Pawlenty is wrong, but I'm getting bored of this so I'll leave it there. Suffice it to say that he's wrong -- crazy wrong, climate change denial-wrong -- but also firmly in keeping with his party's orthodoxy. The utter failure of conservative predictions about the effects of the Clinton tax hikes (will destroy the economy, cause a recession and lead to less revenue) and the effects of the Bush tax cuts (will create a new economic boom) have left absolutely zero imprint upon the thinking of movement conservatives.