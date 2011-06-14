Tracy Morgan: The Latest Example in a Troubling Homophobic Trend

CNN’s Don Lemon, who came out last month, pretty neatly nailed the nature of the thing. The problem is partly rooted in the strong role of conservative Christianity in black culture, and then there is a highly traditional conception of black manhood, very John Wayne. Talk about black people’s history: Neither of these things is exactly surprising among a people with a history in subjugation. Both are useful to an urgent brand of community strength. How useful would Alan Alda have been on the Pettus Bridge in Selma?

However, in all cultures, some traits outlive their usefulness, like blood feuds in Albania. Among a people making their way in a post-Enlightenment, post-countercultural Western society in 2011—and let us not forget a little something called the Civil Rights revolution—reviling gay men as displeasing The Lord and being insufficiently studly is backwards. It is no longer a coping strategy; it’s baggage.

And as such, unconscious, no doubt. Black men do not develop this attitude on purpose. We’re talking tacitly inculcated cultural assumptions, just as to be American is to think of red meaning stop, to expect Chunky Soup cans to be a little bigger than regular Campbell’s cans, and to think of minor key as more sincere than major key (yes: think about it). But this doesn’t make it any less of a problem, any more than a general tendency to think of female voices as less authoritative. There are unintentional biases which demand not just historiography, but correction.

It’s really pretty simple: If America is supposed to do a month of penance every time a white person uses the N-word—and even when just referring to it, a la Dr. Laura last year—then it’s time for black people to start buttoning up on “faggot” and other expressions of unenlightened bigotry against gay people. It’s not funny. It’s not overblown—say “get over it” and remember that if T.R. Knight had called Isaiah Washington a nigger, Knight would never have worked again.

And, at this point, it’s just embarrassing. Black leaders and thinkers insist furiously that America is not “post-racial” and that anyone who doubts it is either ignorant or a moral pervert. Yet here are black men—even educated, cosmopolitan ones—thinking it’s okay to haul off with the word faggot when they get mad.

No, it’s not okay. This time it’s black people’s Teachable Moment. Men like this must start exerting the same exquisite self-control that they expect of the rest of America.

Will there ever be no homophobia among black Americans? No—just like there will always be some among others. But no more black, wealthy comedians, suave actor-philanthropists, and megastar athletes tossing around epithets and remarks about gay people of the sort which, when aimed at black people, are considered demonstrations of backwardness and evil. Talk about “Yes, We Can”—here, we not only can, but must.

John McWhorter is a contributing editor at The New Republic.

