The GOP's Missing Man

The biggest question of the Republican presidential campaign is: What will Paul Ryan do? Ryan has come to dominate the Republican Party's agenda and has personally become a totem -- a sort of mini-Reagan figure, frequently cited as credibility by others and never attacked. As John McCormack notes, Ryan was cited ten times in last night's debate.

I continue to think that the prospects of Ryan running are higher than most estimate, and that he would almost instantly attain front-runner status. In the meantime, he seems to almost dominate the current presidential candidates through his absence.