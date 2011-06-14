Multiple Choice Mitt: Auto Bailout Edition

The second rescue took place during the early months of the Obama Administration, when the president and his team devised a plan for the companies’ long-term survival. Under that plan, the government would manage the bankruptcy of the two companies, providing the necessary financing and negotiating a final agreement among creditors, including the unions. Most Republicans opposed this measure, too.

As I noted when this controversy first started, most of Romney’s statements about the bailout, including that infamous Times op-ed, are from the first episode. And the headline on the article was a bit misleading. Romney didn’t want Washington to make an unconditional loan to the companies. But he also didn’t want to turn them down altogether. In the op-ed, Romney proposed that the companies go through a “managed bankruptcy,” with the government guaranteeing financing for bankruptcy so that the companies could reorganize. Romney didn’t offer many details, which is to be expected for a 700-word op-ed. But, broadly speaking, his proposal didn’t seem that much different from the strategy Obama ended up pursuing. Heck, Romney even proposed government investment in alternative energy as part of the deal.

Here, for example, is what Romney told Neil Cavuto, of Fox News, in November of 2008. Note the key phrase, which I've put in italics: It signals that he believes the federal government can and should put up financing, just as long as it's part of a managed restructuring:

I want to protect and grow jobs in the auto industry. And so, as the government prepares to put in billions of dollars to that industry, let's make sure that, as part of this effort, that we invest in companies that are newly streamlined, more economic, more efficient, and that we've really created a bright future for the American automobile sector.

Sure enough, when Obama announced his strategy, Romney praised the president -- and his plan -- in an interview with CNN:

I think a lot of people expected the president just to cave and to write a big check and hope for the better. I'm glad that he's expressing some backbone on this and saying to those guys, 'you have to get your house in order or you guys are gone, you'll have to go to bankruptcy.'

The problem for Romney is that, successful or not, the auto industry rescue is still a “bailout” -- and, worse still, an “Obama bailout.” And that will drive Republican voters nuts. Those CNN comments, for example, earned him immediate grief from the conservative site "Hot Air." Since that time, Romney has been doing more or less what he’s been doing with his sponsorship of health care reform in Massachusetts: Trying to draw sharp distinctions between his position and that of the president’s.