In Case You Missed The Debate

This Michael Scherer recap of the Republican debate is so good that I project Scherer will soon be doing nothing other than recapping events. A couple excerpts:

20 to 25 minutes. A question about the Tea Party. The response: everyone onstage likes the Tea Party. Even King likes the Tea Party. He takes the opportunity to plug an upcoming Tea Party debate on CNN.

26 to 29 minutes. A question about manufacturing policy. Paul says the answer is changing monetary policy. Pawlenty says he grew up in a meatpacking town and that Obamacare is bad. Bachmann says she would lower the corporate tax rate and gut the Environmental Protection Agency. Santorum says he comes from the Steel Valley and that he would cut the capital gains tax.