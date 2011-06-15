Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Continues Not To Understand Economics

The Wall Street Journal opinion page accuses President Obama of flip-flopping on tax cuts:

This holiday from committing liberal history began in December with the White House-GOP deal that extended the Bush tax rates through the 2012 election and added a payroll tax cut on employees to 4.2% from 6.2%. These proposals came from the same Democrats who only months earlier had increased payroll taxes to finance their health-care bill and routinely claim that tax rates don't matter to the private economy. But then, 9.1% joblessness and 1.8% growth have a way of concentrating the political mind.

The Journal here is conflating two completely different beliefs. One idea is that marginal tax rates are extremely important in determining the incentive of workers, investors and entrepreneurs; raise marginal tax rates too high, and they won't bother to work hard or innovate. The extreme version of this dynamic, called "supply-side economics," deems these incentive dynamics so crucial that they determine the entire course of the economy.

A completely different idea here is Keynesian economics. That idea holds that, when the economy is depressed, it makes sense for the government to encourage people to spend more. The government can do this by cutting taxes temporarily, thus putting more money into the hands of consumers, or by spending the money directly.

The two concepts have nothing to do with each other. The first idea is concerned with the supply of labor, focused on marginal tax rates(the tax rate on your last dollar of income), especially for the rich, and applies to any set of economic circumstances. The second is concerned with the demand for labor, takes no account of marginal tax rates, encourages tax breaks for lower-income workers who are more likely to spend, and applies only to recessions.