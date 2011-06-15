McKinsey Insider: Survey ‘Not a Good Tool for Prediction’

Republicans are still citing that controversial McKinsey & Company report forecasting disruptive aftershocks from health care reform. But that forecast looks less and less credible, with even some McKinsey insiders casting serious doubt upon it.

The report, which McKinsey released two weeks ago, makes an arresting and politically explosive claim: Between one-third and one-half of employers are likely to drop or significantly alter existing coverage in 2014, once the Affordable Care Act is fully operational and employees can buy insurance through the new insurance exchanges. Architects of the law, including President Obama, have long claimed the law won’t force people with insurance to give up their coverage. Among other things, the law penalizes companies who don’t offer insurance, precisely to avoid this problem. The McKinsey report, based on a survey of 1200 employers, suggests that businesses will pay the penalty or find ways to circumvent it. In other words, they’ll drop insurance anyway.

The finding is at odds with projections from more respected authorities, including the Congressional Budget Office, the Rand Corporation, and the Urban Institute. But McKinsey has declined to divulge more details about the report, despite requests from the White House and congressional Democrats, while company spokesmen have declined to answer questions from reporters, including yours truly. Why the silence? One possibility is that the conclusion can’t withstand scrutiny.

Brian Beutler of TPM Media, who like the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent has advanced this story with his own extensive reporting, has already quoted multiple sources familiar with the survey questioning its controversial finding. One of them said, “this particular study wasn’t designed in a way that would allow it to be peer review published or cited academically.” Now McKinsey employees are telling TNR similar things, sometimes in even blunter terms. “Trust me,” says one of the firm’s insiders. “The survey is not a good tool for prediction.”