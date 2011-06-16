Getting the State Role Right on Regions

States don’t often get the state-metro relationship right on economic development, as Kenan Fikri and I observed recently in a paper on the potential of state industry cluster strategies.

Sometimes states ignore or stiff their regions, thanks to the dynamics of rurally oriented legislatures. Other times--when they do recognize the centrality of their regions’ critical clusters--they get too pushy, and try to dictate outcomes with top-down or over-determined industrial policy. Either way, the magic touch remains elusive.

Yet here’s something auspicious: Michigan is getting the state-region link just right with a creative “match” initiative it’s offering this month to strengthen its regions’ applications for the Obama administration’s pending Jobs and Innovation Accelerator Challenge program.