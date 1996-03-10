Crying Without Tears

The first rule of campaign journalism is to look as if you belong where you don't; and so I summon a false sense of entitlement and stride through the glass doors of the television station. Alas, within seconds I am surrounded by cops, who drag me before a man with a wire coming out of his ear and a woman holding a clipboard. I had to say something so I said, absurdly, "I have an urgent message for Morry Taylor." But before they have time to throw me back out into the snow the doors blow open and New Hampshire Senator Bob Smith, pretending not to regret endorsing Phil Gramm, marches through, together with Jim Courtovitch, Gramm's campaign manager. I say hello to Jim, who in the spirit of democratic politics has forgiven me for writing nastily about his boss. ("I had to explain to him what a foot masturbator was," he says, spinning even in the grave.) It's easy for him to be magnanimous; he has had many job offers since Gramm withdrew from the race. Go bankrupt in business, and you are a pariah. Go belly up in politics, and you are hot property. The cops let him pass.

But something good has happened. Having seen me shaking hands with a bigwig, the woman with the clipboard is much less inclined to chuck me out into the snow. We chat. Each candidate is allowed only five staffers, she explains sadly, and so if there are five with Morry Taylor I am out of luck, no matter how urgent my message. I bluff: Morry came with only four, I say, he's waiting for me. She checks the guest list. Amazingly, I'm right.

Upstairs is indeed the inner sanctum of Republican presidential politics: the candidates, their aides and a handful of ABC's biggest clients. The only two journalists are Tim Russert of "Meet the Press" and Howard Fineman of Newsweek, both of whom have the air of men who have been invited. The candidates are enclosed in glass offices with their five advisers. Richard Lugar is writing out his remarks longhand; Lamar Alexander is scheming; Morry is drinking a glass of red wine and reciting into a dull beige wall. As usual Bob Dole has the biggest space and the special privileges: all the political bigshots who have endorsed him--Governors Weld, Merrill, Branstad, etc.--have been let in with their guests, too. The Dole people try to create a sanctum within the sanctuary. They rope themselves off from the other candidates.