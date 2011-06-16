More Medicare Cuts? Maybe.

Under the law’s terms, the program eliminates corporate welfare for insurance companies and then proceeds to rewrite some of the formulas for paying the providers and producers of care, in ways that should foster more efficiency. The Affordable Care Act also imposes a cap on Medicare expenditures, effective a few years from now, although it's less rigid and far less severe than the one Republicans would impose with their vouchers.

In short, these cuts won’t wreck Medicare. They will modify it in ways that will not affect beneficiaries, at least directly. But will these cuts modify Medicare enough? That’s a lot less certain. Many experts (including the Congressional Budget Office) believe that the Affordable Care Act will slow down Medicare spending by a little bit, when what we need to do is slow down Medicare spending by a lot. If these experts are correct, then further cuts to Medicare make sense, as long as they take the same essential approach as the Affordable Care Act does.

One possibility would be to pursue changes that private sector lobbying kept out of the final health care legislation, like applying more pricing pressure on drug companies. Another possibility would be tighten that loose cap on Medicare spending. The hope, again, would be to reduce health care waste rather than reduce access or quality of care. Both of these ideas, not coincidentally, were part of the deficit reduction framework Obama formally proposed in April. And they are presumably the sort of cuts that Schumer had in mind during that press conference on Tuesday.

But there's still a catch. By endorsing further cuts to Medicare, Democrats could blur the distinctions between the parties, relinquishing some of their political advantage on the issue. (Jonathan Chait discusses this possibility at his blog.) I don’t think that’s a reason to stay away from Medicare cuts. I do think it’s a reason to demand Republicans give up something in return. The outlines of a bargain here are pretty simple: If the final budget deal is going to contain Medicare cuts, then it should contain tax increases too. Otherwise, the deal makes no sense, as politics or as policy.

Update: Apparently top Senate Democrats sent a formal letter to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, reiterating what Schumer said on Tuesday. Jennifer Haberkorn has the story in Politico.