George Romney Gone Bust

The Michigan governor's record doesn't look very presidential.

Mr. George Romney, the honorable Governor of Michigan, has promised apprehensive Republican legislators of his state that he will not actively seek the Presidential nomination. But he plans to make out-of-state speeches all the way from Florida to Hawaii. If Governor Romney were to win the Presidential nomination, it would throw the Michigan gubernatorial race into chaos. The deadline for filing in the gubernatorial primary is June 16 – well before the GOP national convention; the primary election will be held on August 4 – shortly after the convention. Romney says he will run for re-election as Governor. But, if he withdrew from the Governor’s race, a replacement would have to be designated by the Republican State Central Committee, thereby denying Republicans the privilege of choosing a gubernatorial nominee in an open primary. One thing is clear about Romney's position: he will do everything in his power to block Goldwater. He greeted Goldwater’s announcement of candidacy with conspicuous coolness. However, Goldwater is unquestionably the favorite of most Michigan Republicans. His forces are well organized, and he has more visible strength than Romney, whose key proposals have failed ignobly in a legislature controlled by his own party. His program to straighten out Michigan’s tangled tax structure – the main plank of his governorship – ended in a sorry wreck without even coming to a vote. His administration has been plagued by conflict, confusion and contradiction, and at times he has seemed incapable of coping with simple arithmetic.

Romney’s program realigned $306 million in state revenues by granting relief to business, retirees and property owners, and imposing a state income tax of 2 percent on individuals, 3 1/2 percent on corporations and 6 percent on financial institutions. Romney insisted the program would not raise total taxes. The plan authorized cities to enact a vehicle tax and an income tax of one percent on residents, half of one percent on non-residents, but banned local income taxes on corporations to make way for the new state tax, to the great annoyance of Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Cavanagh protested that the Romney plan would cost Detroit $9 to $11 million by reducing the yield from the city’s income tax. Romney insisted the loss would be only S4 million. After a confused series of meetings between Detroit officials and Romney aides, the conflict was unresolved, although it appears that the Mayor’s figures were correct. Romney then stated that he had reached a compromise agreement with Cavanagh – which Cavanagh flatly denied.