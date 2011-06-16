More Questions About that McKinsey Study

That controversial McKinsey & Company study, the predicting severe disruptions from health care reform, isn't going away. It may be at odds with what the Congressional Budget Office, Rand Corporation, and Urban Institute found. It may raise severe doubts among the firm's employees, one of whom has said, flatly, that the survey is "not a good tool for prediction." But conservatives are still citing as proof in their attacks on the Affordable Care Act. The latest is Karl Rove, who uses the story as the peg for a Wall Street Journal column titled "The Obamacare Bad News Continues."

Actually, the article itself isn't as bad as the headline. Rove, to his credit, doesn't say that the McKinsey prediction is correct. He merely suggests that it, along with a handful of other studies, "call into doubt" the official predictions that relatively few employers will drop insurance after the new law takes full effect in 2014. Of course, none of those studies matches the CBO, Rand, or Urban for intellectual rigor. And the McKinsey study itself remains a huge mystery, with the company declining to divulge details about its methodology.

As writers like Kate Pickert have noted, employer surveys have only limited predictive value, and even then only if the survey architects designed them correctly. Of particular concern in this case is the way McKinsey "educated" respondents before getting their responses, for reasons that the New America Foundation's Sam Wainright explains:

Without knowing the survey questions, the “educational” script, or the methodology, it’s impossible to know whether or not the design of the survey would itself generate an anti-health reform result. Such a survey is certainly not a sufficient base to support the authors’ prediction of “a radical restructuring of employer-sponsored health benefits.”

Maybe answers will come soon, thanks to a formal request from Senate Finance Chairman Max Baucus. McKinsey representatives have apparently agreed to meet with Finance Committee staff. When they do, Baucus would like them to provide answers to a set of detailed questions about how they conducted their survey.