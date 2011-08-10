Schneider organizes her story not as a narrative, but rather as an anatomy of the stages through which immigrants pass on their way from life in the old country to life in the new one. She calls each stage a “border,” emphasizing at each phase the state-imposed obstacles that migrants face. Leaving home is the first border crossing; landing in America is the second. Newcomers forced to return home cross in reverse. Learning what it means to be American is construed as traversing a frontier, as is becoming a citizen. This is not a bad metaphor: each stage surely does require newcomers to navigate a new transition. The problem is that a book organized in this way is much less dynamic than a conventional narrative: for all the engaging illustrative anecdotes, several chapters read like catalogues. And this structure only reinforces Schneider’s questionable instinct to see every step in the immigration process as a battle between suspect powers and little people rightfully challenging authority.

Argument aside, many of the stories Schneider tells are marvelous. Leaving Europe in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries was indeed much harder than is often understood. Many countries forbade citizens from exiting. European border controls often made it more difficult to cross the continent to a seaport than to sail across the Atlantic. And a handful of large shipping companies played an outsized role—Schneider sees it as pernicious, though it was also facilitating—in organizing transcontinental rail travel and screening would-be emigrants to eliminate those unlikely to be admitted to the United States for health and other reasons. Schneider uses immigrant memoirs and accounts by American government researchers who traveled in Europe disguised as migrants to tell this story from the ground up, and it is one of the best parts of the book.

The chapter on entering the United States is also filled with vivid, affecting detail. My favorite section is the description of how people arriving at Ellis Island tried to impress inspectors with their best clothes and other tokens of respectability, whether a marriage certificate or proof of their professional qualifications. But once again this does not strike me as an exchange that merits the term “negotiation.” What stands out most from Schneider’s account is how little authorities did until very late to control who entered the United States. There were no federal immigration inspectors at all until the 1880s, no papers or passports required, and even as health and other tests multiplied over the next four decades, no more than two percent of arrivals at Ellis Island were barred from entering.

Eventually, of course, this changed—dramatically. In 1924, Congress enacted an openly racialist national-origins quota system that limited the number of immigrants who could be admitted annually from any country to two percent of the number of people of that nationality living in the United States in 1890, before large numbers of Catholics and Jews from Southern and Eastern Europe arrived. Like many historians today, Schneider is fixated on issues of race and gender, and her claims often seem exaggerated—but in this instance her indignation is more than justified. Her accumulated detail is particularly effective in exposing the bias against Asian immigrants: laws that barred all but a few from entering between the 1880s and the 1960s, and excluded most of those who did get in from citizenship until 1952.

Schneider’s determination to frame the story as a conflict between heroes and villains—restrictive authorities versus heroically resistant immigrants—seems particularly misleading when it comes to Americanization and citizenship. She posits a rigid dichotomy between formal, top-down Americanization programs and what she calls “immigrant-driven Americanization”—the many spontaneous and private ways in which newcomers accommodated to life in the United States. It is a useful distinction: government-sponsored parades and YMCA English classes are different from what occurred in “the workplaces and dance halls of urban America . . . the rural churches and voluntary associations of the Far West.” And during World War I and after, some official programs did indeed take on a coercive cast that made them less than helpful. But for the most part, surely, the public and private sides of Americanization were complementary, not contradictory—and only a deeply ideological agenda could lead to seeing them as largely at odds.