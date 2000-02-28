An uncharismatic man, Engler derives his power not from any widespread affection—even many of his fellow Republicans dislike him—but from his dogged mastery of the procedural mechanisms of politics. In 1988, after insurgent religious conservatives loyal to Pat Robertson took control of the presidential nominating caucus, Engler maneuvered a rule change through the legislature to pack the caucus for then-Vice President George Bush. As governor, he seized upon the midterm retirement of three Democratic legislators—which created a temporary GOP majority in the lower chamber—to pass a measure banning unions from spending member dues on politics. More recently, he opposed a school-choice referendum favored by conservatives because he feared it would spark a labor countermobilization, thus endangering the reelection of his longtime ally Senator Spencer Abraham (see "Strange Choice," by Mike Catanzaro, January 24).

McCain has tried to turn the governor's fearsome reputation against him. "The Engler machine is after us," he told a suburban Detroit crowd during a one-day stop. 'We're all hoping [it] is as efficient and overwhelming as the Gregg machine in New Hampshire"—a reference to the failed efforts of New Hampshire Senator Judd Gregg on Bush's behalf.

But the parallel is not precise. Neither New Hampshire nor South Carolina has a Republican governor. In South Carolina, McCain has enjoyed the backing of two popular congressmen and roughly one-third of the state legislature. In New Hampshire, more state representatives endorsed him than endorsed Bush. In Michigan, by contrast, the party apparatus stands foursquare against him. Bush has collected more money from Michigan, per capita, than from any other state besides Texas. He has received endorsements from Michigan's lieutenant governor, its secretary of state, 21 of its 23 GOP state senators, 51 of its 58 state legislators, and the entire Republican congressional delegation.

By contrast, McCain seems not to have solicited endorsements in Michigan at all. "They didn't make a perfunctory phone call to anybody," says Dan DeGrow, the state Senate majority leader and a Bush supporter. "Nothing." The Arizona senator's first endorsement came from Joe Shwarz, a retiring state senator who read McCain's book and spontaneously switched his allegiance from Bush to McCain. Speaking in Michigan, McCain introduced Shwarz as "the bravest man in the state of Michigan. He has to hire someone to start his car in the morning." To make matters worse, Engler has appointed roughly 2,000 people to state positions over the years, and many of them have, conveniently, decided to take time off from their jobs to canvass the state for Bush. One such volunteer is Doyle, who, in addition to being a lobbyist, is one of Engler's eight appointees to the board of Oakland University and plans to work the phones to get out the vote. Another is Geralyn Lasher, who has taken vacation time from her position at the Department of Community Health to serve as Bush's Michigan spokeswoman. If the primary turnout stays low, as it has in years past, Michiganders whose careers are connected to Engler, and their friends, family, and neighbors, will account for a significant chunk of the electorate.

At Bush’s Michigan campaign headquarters, located in a brick-and-glass strip mall outside Lansing, 16 campaign workers, mostly in business attire, sit before laptop computers and banks of telephones. A row of printers sits on a table in the corner, and the walls are adorned with a series of color-coded state maps dotted with pushpins. And the office is not even operating at full strength: ten or so staffers are out traveling with former President Bush, who is spending the day campaigning in the state for his son. A few days ago, Elizabeth Dole swung through.

If the McCain camp has a strategy to combat all this firepower—other than riding the momentum from early victories—they're not divulging it. McCain's staffers speak vaguely of Macomb County, a collection of Detroit suburbs known as the home of Reagan Democrats. McCain's Michigan communications director, the newly arrived Californian, thinks this area particularly important for McCain's chances, but he pronounces it "MAY-comb," as in Macomb County, Georgia, rather than "muh-COMB," the way Michiganders say it. During a speech in Saginaw, an industrial city two hours north of Detroit, McCain recounted how he won the support of the thousands of young voters who registered the day of the New Hampshire primary. For a moment, it appeared the Arizona senator was going to predict a similar occurrence in Michigan, but then he stopped and wondered aloud, "I don't know if you have [same-day registration] in Michigan or not." They do not.

But maybe the McCain camp doesn't need a strategy in Michigan. Without a strategy, without endorsements, and without much money, they're doing amazingly well. In November, Bush led McCain 72 to seven in the state, and in mid-January he led 51 to 16. Even after New Hampshire, George W.'s Michigan chairman predicted that Bush would not only win the state but carry every congressional district.

The first poll showing McCain and Bush running neck and neck stunned Bush's supporters. A subsequent survey reported that McCain was up by nine. Engler has started playing down talk of asbestos. He speaks instead about Bush carrying the Republican vote and expresses alarm about Democrats in Detroit crossing over to vote for McCain. In fact, there is little evidence of any organized Democratic effort for McCain. Engler's repeated warnings about a pro-McCain Detroit vote are probably intended to spark a Iabor countermobilization by suburban and rural Republicans, who have long had a hostile relationship with the city. But this is mainly spin designed to rationalize a Bush defeat as the work of meddlesome interlopers. It is a telling decay of expectations: Engler is delegitimizing the primary he created.

And no wonder. If Bush loses here, it would suggest something ominous—that, as a primary grows nearer and voters pay closer attention, the power of party machinery fades. If it happened in New Hampshire, it could happen in Michigan and then everywhere. Engler has not been able to keep this subversive thought from crossing the minds of even his staunchest lieutenants. "If Bush loses South Carolina and then were to lose Michigan," muses DeGrow, who, after all, filmed a pro-Bush commercial, "he has a severe problem at that point." DeGrow says "he," not "we," and in his voice there is no dread, only bemusement.



This article originally ran in the February 28, 2000 issue of the magazine.