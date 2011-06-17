Annals Of Bad Driving

Now this is some bad driving:

Among the latest allegations in the lawsuit pending in Fairfax County Circuit Court:

Paragraph 10. “At the time of the collision, Defendant was going 85 miles per hour.”

Paragraph 12. “At the time of the collision, Defendant was having sex with a female.”

Paragraph13. “At the time of the collision, Defendant was driving admittedly drunk.”

Paragraph 14. “At the time of the accident, Defendant was partially or totally in the backseat of the car.”

But the defendant's apparent ability to operate the car at all while drunk, having sex and being partially in the backseat is a pretty amazing feat of multitasking.