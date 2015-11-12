Just before the election, Peter Hart Associates polled Reagan voters about how they would like their votes to be interpreted. Eighty-four percent said their votes should be interpreted to mean support for Reagan’s economic policies (i.e., prosperity). Barely half wanted their votes interpreted to mean support for more increases in defense spending, for more cuts in domestic spending, or for opposition to abortion and the Equal Rights Amendment.

The military budget has gone up by half in real terms over the past five years. Cap Weinberger thought the public’s appetite for defense spending was unlimited, and unaffected by the growing evidence that much of the money is being wasted. He was wrong. The defense spending spree is over, but that isn’t “lame duckery.”

Reagan spent his first term tacitly observing the ungratified Salt II treaty. This year, egged on by Weinberger and others, he was heading toward an intentional violation of the treaty’s limit on multiwarhead missiles by retaining an old Poseidon nuclear submarine when a new Trident sub is launched this summer. Unlike some arguable Soviet violations of ancillary parts of the treaty, this would have been a clear breach of the treaty’s central provision. Furthermore, retaining the old Poseidon served no military purpose. The idea was breach for the sake of breach: a purely symbolic bellicose gesture and snub at arms control. But no one except a small band of zealots is interested in stagy nuclear bellicosity. Congress, the allies, even the Joint Chiefs of Staff all expressed their dismay, and Reagan backed off.

In his first term, Reagan kept his designs on Nicaragua carefully ambiguous. Now he openly demands that the Sandinistas “say uncle.” But a recent New York Times/CBS poll shows that Americans are almost two-to-one against helping to overthrow the Sandinistas, and more than two-to-one against military aid to the contras. After an initial defeat, it looks as if Congress will cough up more “humanitarian” aid. If there’s anything more humiliating than Reagan’s resort to the charade of “humanitarian” aid for a guerilla fighting force, it’s the Democrats’ acquiescence in the charade. But the problem isn’t “second-term blues.” The people and Reagan simply disagree.

Then there’s South Africa. Over While House objections, Congress is going to vote some kind of economic sanctions against the apartheid regime. On this issue, Reagan has unwittingly moved the country to the left. An honorable case can be made against sanctions on the rounds that they hurt the very people they’re designed to help. But the administration has poisoned that position, first, by piously imposing sanctions on Nicaragua, and second by its utterly unconvincing “constructive engagement” policy toward South Africa. There are going to be sanctions, not because Reagan has run his last political race, but because most Americans object to apartheid more than the president apparently does.