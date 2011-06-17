The 2012 GOP Race: The Men Behind the Men (and Woman)

As the GOP presidential nominating process begins to take shape, behind each candidate there emerges a cadre of consultants, managers, and strategists, some more prominent than others. And while we might not know for sure what kind of campaign each candidate plans to wage, we know a thing or two about the history of their more famous staffers. Here’s a look at some of the GOP candidates’ top aides, and what their past campaigns might reveal about their current playbooks.

Ed Rollins (Michele Bachmann): To many, Michele Bachmann’s pick of veteran Republican strategist Ed Rollins to run her campaign made perfect sense. The Tea Party queen’s brash but ever-smiling style meshes perfectly with Rollins’ notorious aggression and quotability. Indeed, if Rollins’ previous exploits are any indication, we may be in for quite a ride.

As early as 1981, while he was an advisor to Ronald Reagan, Rollins was making waves with his loose lips. That year, he boasted about pressuring Senator Roger Jepsen to vote for the sale of AWACS planes to Saudi Arabia, saying, “We just beat his brains out. We stood him up in front of an open grave and told him he could jump in if he wanted to.” Later, in 1993, he worked with Christie Whitman to clinch the New Jersey governorship. After Whitman won the race, Rollins gloated that he had spearheaded a campaign to suppress voter turnout in largely African-American communities by bribing ministers. When he was pressed on this claim later, his excuse was simply that he had lied. “The problem with politics today is people like Ed Rollins get far too much play,” he said, rather inexplicably. “This was an inside-the-Beltway bullshit game that I’ve become the victim of.”

This time around, Rollins’ watchers seem unlikely to be disappointed. One of his first acts on behalf of Bachmann was to slam Sarah Palin on the Fox News radio show “Kilmeade and Friends” last week. “Sarah has not been serious over the last couple of years,” Rollins said. “She got the vice presidential thing handed to her.” He later went on to refer to the choice between Palin and Bachmann as essentially boiling down to two categories: “People are going to say, ‘I gotta make a choice and go with the intelligent woman who’s every bit as attractive.’ ” Paired with the outspoken Bachmann, this couple just might be a match made in heaven.