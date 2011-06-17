Weenie Democrats: Shame on the Party for Abandoning Anthony Weiner

Look, if a politician admits to, or is convicted of, a serious crime, or if his or her actions run completely contrary to the beliefs that they profess to have guided their voting, then there is good reason to demand their resignation. But a sex scandal that involved no illegal activity—that is not a firing offense. A politician may resign out of embarrassment, as Representative Anthony Weiner did, but that doesn’t justify other politicians from his own party, including the president himself, calling for his resignation.

There have always been sex scandals in politics—from John Adams (who was accused of using his vice president to solicit prostitutes) to Bill Clinton. But voters have rarely ousted a politician because of one. Clinton won the primary and the presidency in the wake of the Gennifer Flowers scandal in 1992. That’s because most voters grant politicians (or movie stars) a certain private license. I remember interviewing voters in West Virginia in 2004 who planned to vote for George W. Bush because of their opposition to gay marriage and abortion. When I asked them about Clinton, they admitted voting for him, and were glad they had. “He was a rascal, but a good president” is the way one voter put it.

The opposition often tries to get voters to reject their rivals for their personal transgressions. The Republicans carried this to a ludicrous extreme when they tried to impeach Bill Clinton in 1998—ostensibly for perjury, but really on the basis of a semi-pornographic report issued by Special Prosecutor Ken Starr. But in the case of Clinton or Republican Senator David Vitter, who admitted to using an escort service, the accused’s political party didn’t play along. That is, until House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, newly minted Democratic Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz*, and Barack Obama succumbed to a campaign against Weiner started by right-winger Andrew Breitbart, accompanied by Republican calls for Weiner to resign.