Hugh is astute in his conduct of the negotiations entrusted to him. By being faithful over a few things he comes little by little to be ruler over many things. He knows the ways by which legislatures, city councils, governors and judges can be made to do what the growing and always hungry corporations want, he is apt at devising laws and other schemes by which the corporations can gain their ends. He gets money and power and reputation.

Meanwhile, having failed to marry Nancy Willett, the woman he loves best but not enough, Hugh has married Maude Hutchins, and three children are born to them. He neglects his children and his wife. He has almost no genuine friends, men whom he is willing to waste time with, disinterestedly. He never reads books. His attention is concentrated upon success.

After Nancy has married for money, and has established herself securely at the very top of the social heap, Hugh's love for her comes to life again and takes possession of him. Their love story is less conventional, except in details, than any other that Mr. Churchill has imagined. Hugh's conversion, too, marks an advance both in truth and in art. Many causes contribute to it—the state of mind into which he is thrown by the sudden ending of his love affair with Nancy, the death of Herrmann Krebs, the radical lawyer with whom Hugh has all his life from time to time been confronted, and each time with forward pointing significance. But the deepest cause of Hugh's change is also the simplest. He is not, he never was, the kind of man to be permanently satisfied with the life he has led so successfully. This life has indeed been lived in a far country, and his true home is elsewhere. In an American novel, when you find the field of conversion narrowed, when you find a convert converted from a faith he was constitutionally unfit to live by forever, you have reason to be thankful.