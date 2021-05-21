Atlanta Riots and the Origin of Magic

In the the Malay Peninsula, when a magician wants to dispose of an enemy he makes an image like a corpse, a footstep long; then, to achieve his purpose, he follows this recipe: "If you want to cause sickness, you pierce the eye and blindness results ; or you pierce the waist and the stomach gets sick. If you want to cause death, you transfix the head with a palm twig; then you enshroud the image as you would a corpse and you pray over it as if you were praying over the dead; then you bury it in the middle of the path which leads to the place of the person whom you wish to charm, so that he may step over it." The case of the Malay magician is not unique; it is, indeed, fairly typical of primitive culture, belonging to the vast array of facts designated by J. G. Frazer, that archmaster of the "Magic Art" among modern anthropologists, as homeopathic magic.

Culture is notoriously but skin deep. Beneath the thin veneer of civilization lie dormant the ferocious instincts, the crude emotions, the ghost-haunted thoughts of our human and pre-human ancestry. Provide the setting, and a gathering of parliamentarians will behave like a gang of streetboys or like a Hock of sheep. The case of Leo M. Frank, the Atlanta boy tried for the murder of Mary Phagan, convicted, and saved from the gallows by Governor Slaton's sensitive conscience, provides numerous illustrations of such recrudescence of savage mentality.

A curious instance is recorded in the morning papers. We read: