Books and Things

It was off and on through a wakeful night that I read this book. This I read while waiting for an honest broker to impart the bad news. This I read after eating too much luncheon. Which of these sentences tells the truth about the book reviewer? He hardly ever lets us know, yet his review is dyed in circumstance of this order. Nor should we be less surprised, most of us, if he told us such things than if he mentioned his pulse, temperature, or systolic and diastolic blood pressure. We prefer to take him for granted as a reviewer without moods, precisely as we take our own freedom from moods for granted when we're talking about a hook we've just read. Such a convention is a convenience, precisely as it is convenient to forget that nearly every book makes upon nearly every reviewer more or fewer impressions than he records, that in choosing among his impressions he has an unconscious preference for those which can be made to hang together, that even those impressions which he does choose are somewhat deformed by the act of composition. Whether I like a book or not I am always let down a little by the mere fact of finishing it. Nor do I ever begin to review it without feeling depressed by the obligation to write. Yet what would be the use of recording, in every review or in any, these by no means unusual feelings? Am I the less sincere because I try hard to wipe every trace of them away?

These remarks are occasioned by the discovery of a book review which is almost fifteen years old, and as to which I am quite unable to recall my mood at the time of writing. "Unlike 'The Awkward Age' and 'The Other House,' " I said, "Mr. James's latest book, 'The Sacred Fount,' contains nothing to make one think of his essays in dramaturgy. It associates itself with 'The Turn of the Screw,' with certain stories in 'The Soft Side,' with that part of his work in which he tries to bring spirit directly in contact with spirit, to overcome the material obstacles to their intercourse. It differs from them in this, that it is less frankly supernatural, that it attempts to get by nature results which 'over-nature' alone can give. ‘The Sacred Fount' is a ghost story in which there are no ghosts. Like most of his later books, works of difficulty and charm, it is not easy to attend to, though it makes one eager to attend to it. The inferences which may be drawn, without too much exertion, by an ordinary reader of 'The Other House,' and which only an exceptionally alert reader of 'The Awkward Age' can draw with the required frequency, are in The Sacred Fount' drawn for us by the narrator, who is, I imagine, not altogether different from the reader whom Mr. James might think worth pleasing. Nothing escapes this perspicacious, constructive observer. From remarks which have the air of being ordinary remarks, from juxtapositions that most of us would have been content, if we regarded them at all, to regard as accidents, his sleepless ingenuity, his morbid vigilance, builds an astonishing edifice of theory.

"The relations of character to character are not so many as in 'The Awkward Age,' but those which are presented at all are examined still more relentlessly. The work of omission is carried further. Nothing is left of a single character save that which enables him or her to bear a certain relation to somebody else, and to be affected by that relation in a particular way. Though adultery happens to be the soil in which these relations flourish, this circumstance is plainly, for Mr. James, of little importance. In itself adultery does not interest him. What he cares for, and cares for with steady intensity, is to make out the new and complicated feelings derived from a situation so old, and, in the world presented in ' T he Sacred Fount,' so common. Throughout the book, save for such an occasional beautiful passage as that which fixes a moment in the waning summer day, Mr. James's narrator gives us no hint of care for anything else. This preoccupation imparts to the book an uncanny unity. Everything appears in the light of an insane obsession. A curiosity not vulgar, though bent exclusively upon men and women taken in adultery, an intellectual curiosity, active at every moment, fatiguing, monstrous—this pervades Mr. James's latest work of art.