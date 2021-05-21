Democracy at Work

The welcome given new leaders and the acceptance of these new leaders in the councils of labor was significant. For instance, there was Agnes Burns, a true Celt in speech and appearance, from one of the mining camps of Illinois, daughter and sister of miners, asking that the call of the women in the se small mining towns for a greater relationship to life and human fellowship be answered. Then there was Myrtle Whitehead, who at thirteen entered upon nine long years of factory work and who woke up to a realization of how little she knew and how much of wrong she had accepted as inevitable when her trade organization called upon her and her fellow workers to change their conditions of work. There was Mrs. Dunn, a whitehaired woman who had just recently helped to establish the Office Cleaners' Union in Boston. With a revealing matter-of-factness she spoke of the office cleaners' hours of work from two to nine in the morning. As a result of the organization the wages were raised from six to eight dollars a week and the work so planned that the hours were continuous instead of intermittent, thus saving car fare and time and strength.

One of the most interesting and illuminating reports given was the report of the Committee on Judicial Decisions presented by two of the youngest delegates to the convention, a beer bottler and a stenographer by trade, Louisa Mittlestadt and Agnes O'Brien. For nearly an hour on one of the first days of the convention, Mr. Gompers had told the delegates of the Clayton act, and presented his point of view as to its great significance to the cause of freedom in the labor world. The committee quoted a passage from the Clayton act which seemed charged with danger and stated that therein lay the "joker" in the act. It is significant that the judgment of a leader was not considered final, and that these young women felt charged with a personal responsibility for calling attention to possible danger in the law. It was a picture of democracy at its best, for the thought of democracy is a responsible citizenship on guard. Not only the leaders, the rank and file of the people must have initiative and independent thought.

That the working women recognize and realize the fact that they are not only concerned with the bettering of wages, even though these wages still represent for tens of thousands of them five and eight and ten cents an hour, nor the bettering of conditions of industry in the matter of sanitation and hours of work, but that they are vitally concerned with still deeper wrongs of which industrial conditions are but an expression, was proven, if proof were needed, by this convention. The relationship of the working women's group to the decisions of the Supreme Court of West Virginia regarding martial law, to the Ludlow massacre and the conviction of John R. Lawson, was clearly stated in discussions and resolutions. This alertness of thought, this keenness of insight into the interrelationship of all these questions, is the direct result of their training in self-government received in the labor movement and through their own local organizations where they are daily having to meet and handle the conditions of work in their own industry.