Editorial Notes

ACCORDING to assurances reaching this country from many sources, the German retort to the last American note will be "conciliatory." Judging by the sinking of the Armenian, the German desire to conciliate the United States must not be allowed to interfere with the practice of killing Americans in the war zone. Discussion of the bearing of the Armenian case upon the controversy, however, must be postponed until a full investigation of the facts has been made. In any event, the tension of American public opinion has been very much relaxed. It is believed that war will be avoided. Apparently the less bellicose faction in the German imperial counsels is at least temporarily in the ascendant. Some acceptable compromise may be offered to the American government. If the Germans are willing to make sacrifices to avoid war with the United States we should do something to help them. But the Germans must not misinterpret this American assistance. They should clearly understand that even though sacrifices are made to avoid war, the sinking of the Lusitania no less than the sinking of the Maine will be remembered. It is bound to make a grave difference in the subsequent relations between the two countries. The German government planned with the utmost premeditation to kill over one hundred inoffensive American citizens, who were behaving as they had moral and legal right to behave. To the American protest the Germans have kindly consented to return a "conciliatory" answer. Let us by all means be conciliatory, too, in order that we ourselves may not get involved in the killing. But the negotiations will not affect our opinion of the people who did the thing or of the people who approve it. The opinion will survive; and some day it will count.

WHILE American public opinion has settled down to the comfortable conclusion that war with Germany will be avoided, there is very little consideration of the sacrifices which must be made in the interest of peace. Yet these sacrifices will be difficult. An agreement with Germany is plainly impossible unless the government is prepared to waive some of the rights which its citizens now enjoy under the law of nations. President Wilson has demanded of Germany practically that the submarines operate subject to the rule of visit and search. Their operation under such restrictions would so seriously hamper the effectiveness of the submarine campaign that it might just as well be abandoned. The Germans assuredly will not abandon it unless they can secure thereby a revocation of the British Order-in-Council—an alternative which may be dismissed from the realm of practical consideration. But if the Germans will not agree to operate their submarines subject to the rule of visit and search, they will probably propose to exempt a certain class of vessels from the danger of submarine bombardment. They will propose to guarantee the safety of passengers on boats which do not carry munitions of war. Can this compromise be accepted? If it is accepted, certain valuable neutral rights will be abandoned; and with their abandonment the American government will lose the benefit which it has hitherto enjoyed in its negotiations with all the belligerents, of a scrupulously correct legal attitude. Yet if it is not accepted, the chance of reaching an agreement between the two countries fades almost entirely away.

THE seriousness of the dilemma indicated in the preceding paragraph can scarcely be underestimated. The advantages of a strictly legal attitude are clear and enormous. International law is the shelter which pacific trading nations have built up against belligerent encroachments, and if any part of this shelter is abandoned the whole frail structure is imperilled. When one considers the meaning and value of such a shelter, one is inclined to echo the New York World in the uncompromising assertion that "no American right should be sacrificed in behalf of any belligerent." But what if the belligerents pay no attention to our uncompromising assertion of neutral rights? What if our strict legality of attitude forces us to choose between eating our own words and backing them up with deeds? What if strict neutrality involves us in war, as it did one hundred years ago, and in a war which would necessitate the abandonment of our controversy with Great Britain in order to press our controversy with Germany? Truly in that case the basic principles of American national policy will require reconsideration. If strict insistence upon legal rights is going to involve us in war, the question must be asked whether these rights are worth fighting for. No matter how hard Americans try, they seem unable to escape the necessity of painting their neutrality with some more positive color. Some of us want to paint it red, and some of us want to paint it white. Our own preference would be for the "deep purple."