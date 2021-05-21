Literary Merchandise

So far as I have been able to discover, no one has attempted to track this degradation of magazine literature to its source. I for one do not attribute it to an automatic response to a sudden demand for cheap fiction, to any abrupt change of mental habit on the part of the public. I attribute it primarily to the dietetic standard of the old thirty-five-cent magazines. Year after year, yea, generation after generation, these periodicals published nice stories expressed in nice precise English; seldom a grain of originality either in style or subject. Occasionally a smashing story would gain entrance—heaven to this day only knows how—and the nation-wide sensation it made should have conveyed a hint to the editorial powers that a change of policy would be both welcome and profitable. But no, the reaction in that office would linger on into the years; it was as if the dieticians had suddenly gone on a debauch of ham and eggs, and were forced by awful pangs to return forthwith to gruel, custard and wine jelly. They pursued their safe, their anaemic, their bloodless and their sexless way, asking only that the stories submitted to them, mental guides of the nation, be nice, local, dialectic, well written—it is this indefective writing that passes with us for "style"—and with nothing in the content to make the gentle reader think.

Well, as time went on the gentle reader ceased to be gentle. He began to growl for a diet worthy of a virile and hungry mind, his mental stomach turned at the feeble travesties of life, or at those pictures of littleistic life which if true were too insignificant to write about. He wanted the "real thing," pictures of life as he knew it or would like to know it. ("He" is used for mere convenience, be it understood!) And when he made his insistence and his revolt known his demand was met. The old guard was too old to listen—or, if they heard, it was but to sniff—^but it reached the ears of keen enterprising men—men who, had this cry for a new sort of literary menu never gone up, no doubt would have catered with equal success to the popular taste on the frankly unspiritual plane. And the result we know.

There is no question that the once gentle reader is now having his blase palate tickled with the variety he demands; but to an unprejudiced observer it would seem that although the ingredients are many the result is hash. In time I hope and believe it will choke him. For amidst the waste and welter of the new magazines he has ever the opportunity to remodel his taste upon a respectable number of stories still admirably conceived and expressed. We have not gone to the dogs yet.

This article originally ran in the July 3, 1915, issue of the magazine.