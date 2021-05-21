Platonism in Politics

All this, of course, is only implied in Mr. Barker's philosophy; but it has consequences it is well to understand. Oxford is going to play a large part in the making of a new England. Can she do so at all adequately unless she realizes that however valuable this "qualitative" outlook may be, the fundamental outlook to-day must be—I am using Mr. Graham Wallas' admirable terms—"quantitative" in texture? We do not legislate for a typical "England" and a typical "Englishman." We legislate for England that varies from Belgravia to Bow, and for Englishmen who vary, even at Oxford, from Mr. F. H. Bradley to D r. Schiller. We legislate, in fact, for a community in which we have to take account not only of the state—which, as Mr. Barker has well said, is liable today to serious discredit—but also of churches, trade-unions, employers' associations, corps of National and Ulster Volunteers, each of which stands on its own feet, each of which demonstrates that society to be pluralist and not monist in its nature. In fact, as William James saw, the fundamental problem is just this of the One and the Many. For us there is not Man but men, not the State, but a federation of competing associations. For Mr. Barker this Manyness is Oneness in the end.

It is a brilliant defence of his position, this book, the more brilliant because Mr. Barker is, politically, a radical, and deeply compromised to sympathy with all that makes for social advance. So, of course, is modern Oxford—no longer the home of lost causes, but of causes that are yet to be won. But surely, however greatly we may welcome the fact of this sympathy, it is the attitude of mind in which we translate it into terms of political activity that really matters. Now it seems clear that if we are going to legislate, we have got to become inductive-minded. We have got to conceive of men not as pathetic deviations from some "economic man," or "political man," or "psychological man," or any other example hujus omnis generis. We have got to carry in our minds a picture of men that corresponds to something like the curves with which Professor Karl Pearson is making us increasingly, if reluctantly, familiar. We shall remember, too, that each unit in those curves is a human being, and if we emphasize his identity with his fellow-men, we shall also emphasize his uniqueness. We shall recognize the reality of that separateness. If at bottom theory is unconcerned with it because it deals only with the "pure" instance, we shall desert a theory so poor and naked, and invent a new theory more consonant with the appearances that in the life we know have hardened into realities. I think, in fact, that in political theory we shall be compelled, if we are to do useful work, to be radical empiricists.

Oxford, if she is to bear her natural part in this renascence, must admit the growth of knowledge. Things like experimental psychology and biometry must be allowed their chance to contribute to our understanding. We must admit our types as true only to the extent of their utility. Our classifications must be elastic, quick, and mobile, that is to say human. We may reverence Plato and Hegel. That is no reason for excluding James and Ebbinghaus.