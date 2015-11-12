The Senate did decisively reject three amendments—one each by Senators Kennedy, Hart, and Biden—flatly ruling out the American military option (which Reagan says he rules out anyway). For this rejection, The Boston Globe has stigmatized the upper house as “the blank-check Senate.” What the defeat o those amendments actually demonstrates is that even politicians who don’t share President Reagan’s pugnacious stand are not quite willing to endorse the illusions about the Sandinistas to which his critics, against the heavy weight of evidence, insist on clinging. These illusions now even carry the dubious cachet of McGeorge Bundy, who recently took to The New York Times Op-Ed page to argue against aiding the rebels, citing as analogies a variety of past disasters, many of which he himself was responsible for.

No doubt inadvertently, Senator Chris Dodd has defined the issue clearly. He says that if a foreign (that is, Soviet) military base were to be established in Nicaragua, this would be an occasion requiring U.S. intervention. But such a policy virtually guarantees a confrontation with the Soviet Union. Is it not far less risky, far les threatening to the peace of the world, to pressure the Nicaraguans now in power to reach a compromise on sharing that power with Nicaraguan democrats who would never entertain the notion of a Russian military base in the first place?

After all, it is not our opposition that has led the Sandinista regime to embrace the Soviets, to subvert its neighbors, or to start down the road to tyranny. There is hardly any doubt that if the United States had been indifferent to what was happening in Nicaragua, the oppression now would be far harsher and the military buildup would be far more threatening to the peace of the region. If the Soviets and the Cubans now seem to be moving cautiously in Nicaragua, this is because they fear a clash with the U.S. To that extent, at least, Regan’s policy has been a success. The Sandinistas and their allies were more confidently provocative when the Carter administration gave them reason to think that “anything goes.”

Difficult as it is for many Americans to imagine, some revolutionaries are ruthless and aggressive out of true conviction. They do not require the inspiration of American hostility. There is no reason to think that the reversal or withdrawal of our hostility will change them. Why should it? On the contrary, the only hope for democracy in Nicaragua is to support those Nicaraguans who demand it.

It does not follow that a U.S. invasion is a morally or politically justifiable response to the consolidation of such a tyranny as we now find in Sandinista Nicaragua. Every calculus, in fact, argues against it, including the calculus of our own military leaders, who don’t want to fight the war that would have to be fought. Still, that does not relieve us of responsibilities to the democratic resistance movement that has formed in Nicaragua and among Nicaraguan refugees and exiles.