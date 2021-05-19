TRB: Washington Wire

Some things we never shall understand! Here we are denouncing Britain and France for not permitting us to embark on vast military ventures in IndoChina and simultaneously the Administration cuts defense. America has dropped one Army division and is in process of dropping another. Somehow we can't believe defense is going to be cheaper with A-bombs. We are naturally shy, nervous and timid and the s thought of an Administration that likes big military adventures—and reduced s defense budgets—gives us the creeps at night. The watered-down $28 billion defense budget is now passed. Ike cut it first, and Congress has lopped off another billion. In fairness it should be said that even reduced it amounts to half the new obligation authority for all government expenses. July starts a new fiscal year. The deficit this year is about 13.3 billion according to GOP bookkeeping; a billion or so higher as Democrats figure.

CBS broadcaster Eric Sevareid called our attention to the current Collier's expose of what the Administration has done to the State Department, It's good to see a husky mass circulation magazine striking up the full brass band after our own penny whistle. The Collier's story is complete and documented; it ought to be entitled "How Scott McLeod Wrecked the State Department," but isn't: in eight years not a single foreign service officer able to win promotion for merit, in two years not a single new junior officer taken into the service; the ablest college graduates (who used to compete for Jobs) now avoiding the dead-end trap with its 13 month security clearance; morale ruined and the s truth in foreign intelligence reports tailored carefully to satisfy any prejudiced Senator. A sad, sad story we think.

We might as well stick our necks out and show how dangerously subversive we are. We think Alger Hiss ought to get his pension, and we think the State Department is making a bad blunder over Guatemala. Ike is shocked that Hiss will get a $70-a-month federal pension after being convicted of perjury. We have come to the reluctant conclusion that Hiss lied, but this pension business is another matter. The court sentenced Hiss for his crime, but now the proposed retroactive pension cancellation means, in effect, that his sentence is increased. An automatic criminal penalty would be inserted in the civil pension law falling on a restricted class of people, federal workers, and on their innocent survivors. We fear these ideas. We fear Ike's proposal to "de-Americanize" citizens for certain crimes. This old Greek business of exile and retroactive breaking of contracts isn't part of the American tradition, and we want none of it.