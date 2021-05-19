The Superficial Aspect

To a sensitive mind there is something pathetic in the dogged resolution with which the cult of the Very Best Butter clings to its prime tenet in the face of mounting evidence that it is unsound. The very best butter was not good for the works of the March Hare's watch. That was the somber truth, but his romantic soul knew that there must be some other explanation. In 1952 our political romantics were told that a military man would not be good for the works, but they knew it couldn't be so, for he was the very best military man. Even today, although the works are definitely clogged, they know in their souls that there must be some other explanation and they go to extraordinary lengths to find it.

One of the most entertaining of their endeavors is that of Walter Lippmann in his column of June 17, in which he attributes the whole difficulty, not to the ineptitude of a soldier in a civilian job, but to the wrong-headedness of the electorate in voting Democratic in 1948. Mr. Lippmann told the voters not to do it, but they did anyhow, and that is why Eisenhower has lost in 18 months so much of what it took 20 years to acquire.

No, I can't follow his reasoning any more than you can.