Mendes-France’s Peace Efforts Command Broad French Backing

The war in Indo-China was folly; that the Atlantic Alliance could not be healthy and strong unless we spoke to the Americans in the frank language of friend ship and not in that of hired servants; that Germany should be progressively reintegrated into Europe^ with all the rights of a free people, without however be coming a spearhead pointed toward the East; that the application of the same methods, the stubborn repetition of the same mistakes, would fatally bring us in Africa to the same plight as in Asia; and that it was vain to hope or to try anything whatsoever so long as pressure groups and interests [les feodalites] of all kinds made their own purposes and interests prevail in parliament over those of the nation. .

A man belonging to a party of the moderate Right, AA representing primarily the Left of Center, and speaking quite often for the non-Communist Left, Mendes-France depends nevertheless for support on the Right of Center and the far Right. The non-Communist

Left, through such newspapers as Franc-Tireur and Combat, welcome his new ideas. The Figaro, speaking for the classical non-Gaullist Right, has warned that he must be new only in methods, not in ideas or policies; and to these new methods he must bring the shock treatment of energy, clarity and a break with the confusions of the immediate past.

The Socialists voted for him as the man who could end the war in Indo-China; the Gaullists (or at least the majority group now called, oddly, the Social Republicans) as the man who could give them their version of EDC and Europeanism in general. This makes a fundamental contradiction. The two supports cannot for long be fused into one. The Gaullists want to save the French "presence" in the Far East and North Africa; they go much farther in this direction than the "world vocation" of Georges Bidault. The Socialists are concerned with French support of a full-bodied European ism; and here they too go much farther than Bidault and the men of the MRP (the Popular Republicans). EDC will be a stumbling block, the Socialists wanting it in its present form, the Gaullists insisting on another kind of German rearmament. And even if the "confrontation" of theses on EDC, which Mendes-France has promised, should produce some workable compromise, it remains true that on major issues of French policy, the parties are divided both between themselves and within themselves.