None of the characters is developed with enough amplitude to make them very interesting, and Mann lavishes all his attention on the invention of symbolic detail. What determines the pattern of symbolism, of course, is the special quality of Rosalie's experience— the deceptive flowering of life and joy from death and corruption. Rosalie and Anna, in the course of a woodland walk, come upon a decaying piece of excrement arid the rotting corpse of a disintegrating animal. But' this disgusting pile exhales the distinct scent of a musk-like perfume; and so too is Rosalie's late blossoming, as she will learn all too soon, the effect of organic decay. Similarly, the scene in which Rosalie declares her love for Ken takes place in the abandoned rococo alcove of an old castle, once a pleasure-chamber for aristocrats but now moldering with damp and presided over by a decrepit Cupid.

Given the nature of Mann's symbolic purpose, it is quite understandable that The Black Swan should abound in slightly scabrous and repellant physical detail. This is not the first time that Mann has employed such material; and the critical question is whether he succeeds here, as he has in the past, in making the symbolic value of such material outweigh its ugliness. So far as The Black Swan is concerned, the answer must be that he does not.

Far too much of the brief novella is taken up with elaborate dialogues between Rosalie and Anna on intimate problems of female physiology; and Rosalie's experience never rises above the biological level. The human dimension of her metamorphosis is hardly developed at all, and the result is that her dying speech carries little conviction in terms of her character. Mann's intention in The Black Swan is movingly clear, and it is impossible not to respond to his mastery in certain descriptive passages; but his execution seems far too summary and perfunctory for so difficult an artistic task.

Thematically, The Black Swan is most dearly' related to The Transposed Heads, a work that Mann himself called "a metaphysical farce." There too Nature played her tricks on man, and body and soul could never quite get into the proper relation to each other; but the earlier work was conceived in a far more light-hearted spirit. The exotic Indian coloring of The Tramposed Heads gave it the air of a fable or a fairy-tale; its delicious irony arose precisely from, its remoteness and incredibility. The Black Swan, however, is set in twentieth-century Germany, and there is a macabre cruelty about the situation which, combined with the lack of fantasy, creates a distressing uncertainty of tone. The situation is too tragic to be taken as a joke, yet it is difficult to know whether Mann is being consciously or unconsciously grotesque when Rosalie says fondly of Ken Keaton; "In any case, he sacrificed one of his kidneys on the altar of his fatherland!"